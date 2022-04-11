Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,444 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,308,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,500,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 840,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,828,000 after buying an additional 425,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,375,954,000 after buying an additional 397,082 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRC. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $212.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.50.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $158.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $153.84 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

