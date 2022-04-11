Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $111.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $94.91 and a 12 month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.05.

About Discover Financial Services (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.