Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is specialty manufacturer of electrical transmission and distribution equipment. The company provide solutions in the utility, industrial and commercial segments of the electrical transmission and distribution industry. It operates primarily in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey. “

Several other research firms have also commented on PPSI. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ PPSI opened at $5.14 on Friday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $14.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.57 million, a PE ratio of -20.56 and a beta of -0.52.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Power Solutions will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,076,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 74,988.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 74,988 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

