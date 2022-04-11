Piper Sandler Lowers Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target to $45.00

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LAZ. StockNews.com started coverage on Lazard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Lazard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Lazard from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.52. Lazard has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.96 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lazard will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 40.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 119.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

