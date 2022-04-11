Piper Sandler Weighs in on Hess Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Hess in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hess’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.33 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $112.89 on Monday. Hess has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.30 and its 200-day moving average is $88.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,893.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $673,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Hess by 6.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Hess by 15.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,785 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Hess by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hess in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

