PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target Cut to $86.00

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $98.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.17.

NYSE PJT opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.28. PJT Partners has a one year low of $54.48 and a one year high of $89.50.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

