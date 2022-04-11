PlatON (LAT) Trading Down 20.8% Over Last 7 Days

PlatON (LAT) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One PlatON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatON has a market capitalization of $114.68 million and $5.01 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlatON has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PlatON Coin Profile

PlatON (LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,422,487,671 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

