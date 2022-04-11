pNetwork 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.32 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (PNT) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One pNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001334 BTC on major exchanges. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $26.79 million and $7.32 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About pNetwork

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 86,105,381 coins and its circulating supply is 48,322,690 coins. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for pNetwork is p.network . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

