Primecoin (XPM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $378.00

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $378.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 40,274,532 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

