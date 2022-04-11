Primerica (NYSE:PRI) PT Lowered to $157.00 at Morgan Stanley

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.29.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $134.30 on Friday. Primerica has a twelve month low of $121.22 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.24). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $51,437,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the third quarter worth about $19,914,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 15.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,485,000 after purchasing an additional 82,859 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Academy Capital Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Primerica by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 111,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 35,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

