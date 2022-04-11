ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Down 6.1%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.54 and last traded at $48.69. Approximately 2,270,663 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 115,425,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.84.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.84.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.