ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €13.10 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €13.10 ($14.40) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.90 ($16.37) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($18.68) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($21.98) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.19) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProSiebenSat.1 Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €17.86 ($19.62).

Shares of PSM traded up €0.17 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €11.11 ($12.20). 1,155,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of €9.69 ($10.65) and a 52 week high of €19.00 ($20.88). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

