Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Major Shareholder Peter Kamin Purchases 3,000 Shares

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) major shareholder Peter Kamin purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $20,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Peter Kamin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Peter Kamin acquired 4,000 shares of Psychemedics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,040.00.

NASDAQ PMD traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $6.80. 18,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,404. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $38.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.31 and a beta of 0.66. Psychemedics Co. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $8.90.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Psychemedics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Psychemedics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Psychemedics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Psychemedics during the third quarter worth $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Psychemedics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Psychemedics during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 39.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines.

