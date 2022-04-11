Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $12,106,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 82,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 30,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,146 shares of company stock worth $2,029,395 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PEG opened at $72.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.96 and a 52-week high of $72.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

