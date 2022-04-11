Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmonx Corporation is a medical technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. Pulmonx Corporation is based in Redwood City, California. “

Several other research firms have also commented on LUNG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pulmonx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $25.94 on Thursday. Pulmonx has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $48.77. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 2.25.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $340,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $29,330.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,590 shares of company stock valued at $706,197 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Pulmonx by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,943,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,551,000 after buying an additional 1,970,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Pulmonx by 8.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,754,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,107,000 after buying an additional 204,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pulmonx by 17.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,737,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,508,000 after buying an additional 414,180 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Pulmonx by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,366,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,905,000 after buying an additional 336,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Pulmonx by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,087,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,935,000 after buying an additional 285,580 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

