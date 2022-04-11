Pundi X[new] Price Reaches $1.10 on Major Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $284.40 million and approximately $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00043404 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.23 or 0.07506428 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,970.99 or 1.00138836 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

