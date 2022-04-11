PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading Up 4.3%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.68. Approximately 45,718 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,152,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.96.

The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director Jeffrey Richard Fieler bought 714,284 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Otworth bought 142,856 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into virgin-like resin. Its proprietary process removes color, odor, and other contaminants from recycled feedstock to produce recycled PP. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

