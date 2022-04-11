Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coterra Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CTRA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.09.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $28.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $29.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of -0.17.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $926,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Clason sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $270,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,792. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

