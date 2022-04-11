Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Raised by Analyst

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.72.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $25.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $20.91. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $25.82.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,329 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 209,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,232,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.