Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Berry Co. Increased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Berry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Berry alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BRY. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

Shares of BRY opened at $12.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.90 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Berry has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $12.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.16.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CarVal Investors LP grew its holdings in Berry by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CarVal Investors LP now owns 5,188,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,408,000 after buying an additional 21,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Berry by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,085,000 after buying an additional 242,008 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Berry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,564,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Berry by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after buying an additional 665,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Berry by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,064,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is -119.99%.

Berry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.