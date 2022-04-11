Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,135,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,568,815 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $133,203,000 after acquiring an additional 725,700 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,996,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after acquiring an additional 720,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2,388.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,589,000 after buying an additional 584,306 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AEM opened at $65.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.95. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.40%.

AEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

