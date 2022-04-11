Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASX. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 8.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 71,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 440,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 137,287 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 2,385.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 891,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 855,838 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 43,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

ASX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASE Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

ASE Technology stock opened at $6.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

