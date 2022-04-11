Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 111,389 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $43.13 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $53.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 68.59%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.77%.

SPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

