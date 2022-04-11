Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $52,000 Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Cognex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Cognex by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Cognex by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Cognex by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock opened at $75.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $244.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

