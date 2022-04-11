Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $54,000 Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 53.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,804,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com stock opened at $200.32 on Monday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.00 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.52 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. Equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BILL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.65.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total value of $1,798,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.97, for a total transaction of $396,046.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,824 shares of company stock valued at $20,456,481. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

