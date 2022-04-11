Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

SRC opened at $45.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average is $47.08. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.47 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.50%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In related news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

