Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QTWO. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Q2 by 64.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 677.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the third quarter worth $229,000.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $3,169,458.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $70,241.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QTWO stock opened at $56.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.96 and a 200 day moving average of $72.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $108.89.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $131.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.18 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

QTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

