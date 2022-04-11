Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crown by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,046,000 after purchasing an additional 165,068 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Crown by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 687,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,255,000 after purchasing an additional 300,357 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CCK. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.62.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $254,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CCK opened at $121.56 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.02 and its 200 day moving average is $112.36.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.97%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

