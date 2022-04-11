Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 12,822 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) by 673.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 2,929.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $5.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.70.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 57.84% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SID. Morgan Stanley cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

