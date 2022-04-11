Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 806 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,912,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,239,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,832,000 after purchasing an additional 84,495 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 74,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 44,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

SNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.05) to GBX 1,442 ($18.91) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.00.

Shares of SNN opened at $31.98 on Monday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

