Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) by 420.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,475 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.15% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 107.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 35.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $17.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $23.58.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 103.84% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $678.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VLRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.41.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (Get Rating)

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.