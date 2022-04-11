Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $3.01 Million Investment in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 109,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.20% of iShares Global Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $37.34 on Monday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.81.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

