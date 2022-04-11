Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 143,748 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 1,138.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,748 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.10% of Momentive Global worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Momentive Global by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Momentive Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Momentive Global by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Momentive Global news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $203,341.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $67,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,453 shares of company stock worth $491,296 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MNTV stock opened at $16.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.37. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.26.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNTV. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

