Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Trims Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,909 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.48% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1,997.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 715.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $212,000.

RWX opened at $33.69 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

