Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Up 4.6%

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $9.94. 13,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,049,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RXT. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,124,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,801 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,276,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,669,000 after purchasing an additional 681,965 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,508,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,796,000 after purchasing an additional 593,674 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,688,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

