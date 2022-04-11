Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Up 4.6%

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $9.94. 13,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,049,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RXT. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.
The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,124,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,801 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,276,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,669,000 after purchasing an additional 681,965 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,508,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,796,000 after purchasing an additional 593,674 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,688,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXT)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
