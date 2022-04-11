Radio Caca (RACA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $79.94 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $543.38 million and $79.94 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 299,365,140,689 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Radio Caca Coin Trading

