Rally (RLY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.73 Million

Rally (RLY) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Rally coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular exchanges. Rally has a total market cap of $452.30 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rally has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00043239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.82 or 0.07368694 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000143 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,992.57 or 0.99861054 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,613,957,830 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

