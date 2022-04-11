Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.56

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.56 and last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 339533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PACK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -449.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 22,677 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 285,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 30,530,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,351,000 after acquiring an additional 553,985 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ranpak by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ranpak (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

