Raymond James Analysts Give Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) a C$3.25 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on QTRH. CIBC dropped their price objective on Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Quarterhill from C$3.35 to C$3.60 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday.

Quarterhill stock opened at C$2.47 on Friday. Quarterhill has a 12 month low of C$2.03 and a 12 month high of C$2.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.53. The company has a market cap of C$281.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is -25.64%.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

