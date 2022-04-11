Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives $133.39 Average Price Target from Analysts

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.39.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,664,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,280,000 after purchasing an additional 65,993 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 74.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 45.9% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 35,786 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 50.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 53.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock opened at $108.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $81.96 and a 52 week high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 18.77%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

