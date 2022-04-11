Raymond James Raises Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $117.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.15.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $103.22 on Friday. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $104.76. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 133,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 478.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after buying an additional 675,316 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after buying an additional 703,525 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

