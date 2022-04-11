Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 196 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,822,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALLE. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.70.

ALLE stock opened at $106.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $106.00 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.49.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

