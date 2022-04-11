Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUSA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 137.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,723,000 after buying an additional 180,904 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the third quarter worth $1,212,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 200.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 4.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 45.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $523,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $220.93 on Monday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.56 and a 1 year high of $223.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.13 and a 200-day moving average of $183.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 50.07%. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

