Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $153.34 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $158.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.25.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

