Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $276,000 Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,388,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 73,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 13,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,298,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $39.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.92. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

