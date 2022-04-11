Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $241,000 in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lear by 96.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the third quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 66.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.87.

LEA stock opened at $127.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.76 and a 200-day moving average of $167.43. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

