Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New $259,000 Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 18,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNP opened at $32.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.94. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $32.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

