Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 143 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:MMS opened at $74.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.04 and a 1-year high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Maximus Profile (Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

