Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 2,460 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,224 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,215,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,407 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,518,000 after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,225,036 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $232,717,000 after purchasing an additional 140,571 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $204,053,000 after purchasing an additional 456,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,438,580 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $168,371,000 after purchasing an additional 141,267 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $118.36 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $122.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.31.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $394,280.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,989 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AKAM. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

