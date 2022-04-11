Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 552 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,680,000 after acquiring an additional 33,881 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,836,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acushnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

GOLF stock opened at $41.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $57.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

